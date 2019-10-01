The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce announced its new Home & Garden Show is set for Feb. 21-22, 2020, at Harrington Raceway & Casino, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

For two days, guests will have the opportunity to explore wall-to-wall displays and exhibits designed to help them improve their living space, inside and out. This event will showcase home and yard items including cabinetry, countertops, sunrooms and patios, flooring, electrical upgrades, energy efficient windows, pools and hot tubs, landscaping and home security. Local experts will have advice and inspiration to turn home improvement dreams into a reality.

Vendor registration for home improvement specialists ends Oct. 25.

For more, call 734-7513.