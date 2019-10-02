The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park are holding their Annual Christmas Boutique and Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Officer’s Club in the Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

This event includes offerings by the Friends’ Café, a bake sale, a book sale, raffle and handmade crafts as well as other items.

The Friends’ Café will be open all day with a selection of hot dogs, home-made chili, sodas and coffee to sustain visitors for a day at the park. As always, the Friends will also offer a selection of homemade baked goods for sale.

The boutique will feature Christmas crafts, gifts and stocking stuffers made by local craftsmen as well as other gift items. Also available will be sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats, with and without the FOCHSP logo. This will also include plants.

Santa Doug Briggs will be present from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The book sale will include a selection of both hardcover and paperback offerings at reasonable prices. Quality donations are sought and may be delivered at the Officer’s Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8. Textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines and torn or mildewed books are neither solicited nor accepted.

For more, call 858-6127 or visit friendsofcapehenlopen.org.