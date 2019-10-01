The Delaware State Fair and the Biggs Museum of American Art are partnering to present the second annual Great Delaware Pumpkin Carve Festival, set for 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

The festival’s opening night will allow guests to stroll the grounds and watch pumpkin carvers shape their creations, along with a DJ, animated pumpkin tales, spooky sandcastle, children’s hay maze, festival food, fall drinks including beer and wine and an illumination of the completed carved pumpkins.

The festival’s second day opens with an illumination of the pumpkin patch, which features 50 carved giant pumpkins, along with costume contest, bounce house, pumpkin crafts, carving demonstrations, animated pumpkin tales, spooky sandcastle, children’s hay maze, festival food, fall drinks and treats from local restaurants, bumper car rides and trick-or-treating.

Carvers are welcome from all ages, from various creative backgrounds and can include individuals, families and friends. Carving fee is $25 per individual or team and includes gate admission, up to four per team, and oversized pumpkin. Competition rules and judging categories are posted on the website. Carving opportunities are limited to the first 50 carvers who apply. Sign up at delawarepumpkincarve.com.

Advance weekend passes are available for $10 adults 13 and older, $5 youth ages 6-12; admission at the door for opening night, Oct. 18, is $5 adults, $3 youth; admission at the door Oct. 19 is $10 adults, $5 youth. Children 5 and younger are free. Overnight camping is available.

For a complete schedule of events and attractions and more, visit delawarepumpkincarve.com or call 398-3269.