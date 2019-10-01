First State Model Railroad Club on McKee Road in Dover

The First State Model Railroad Club, 1282 McKee Road, Dover, will hold a National Model Railroad Association open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12.

Guests will see more than 1,700 square feet of operating train layouts including HO and O gauge. The open house will feature hands-on operations of trains, kids activities other entertainment for the family. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase.

Parking and admission is free.

The First State Model Railroad Club was formally organized July 9, 1985, to promote the hobby and educate the public on the important role railroads played in the development of the Delmarva region.

The club meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

For more, visit fsmrrc.org or facebook.com/fsmrrc, email fsmrrc@gmail.com or call and leave a voice message to 307-6002.