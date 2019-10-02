The 2019 Tilton Award Dinner for medical achievement in Delaware is set for 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4 in the ballroom of the Tilton Mansion, home to The University and Whist Club, 805 N. Broom St, Wilmington.

This year’s Tilton Award will be presented to Nicholas J. Petrelli, medical director of the Helen Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute. Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will be on hand to help celebrate this prestigious recognition.

Among his many medical accomplishments throughout his nearly five decade career, Petrelli is credited with helping take Delaware from No. 1 in cancer mortality rates to No. 18 during his tenure as medical director, where he oversees the state’s largest and most technologically advanced cancer program. Recognized nationally and internationally as an expert on colorectal cancer, “Good Housekeeping” and “American Health” magazines listed him among the best doctors in the nation and as one of the top 100 cancer physicians in the U.S..

The Tilton Award, named after James Tilton, a revolutionary war surgeon, founder and first president of the Medical Society of Delaware in 1789, and the first Army Surgeon General, is given annually to a Delaware physician who exhibits superior leadership, vision, innovation, and who has shown a life-long commitment to service for the betterment of patients, local community, and the nation.

Nominees for the Tilton Award are vetted and selected by a panel comprised of board members from the Medical Society of Delaware, the Tilton Mansion Preservation Society, and the University and Whist Club. Each year, the Tilton Award honoree receives a bronze bust of Tilton, commissioned to local sculptress Olga Nielsen in 2016.

This year an honorary Tilton Award will be presented posthumously to the late William H. Duncan, for his tireless service to his country and the practice of medicine. Duncan, a past president of the Medical Society of Delaware and vice president for Ambulatory Services for Wilmington Medical Center, died in December.

Festivities will include remarks from Hall-Long and Medical Society of Delaware President Andrew Dahlke, music from Second Opinion Jazz Duo, hors d’oeuvres and a three-course gourmet dinner.

For more, call 658-5125.