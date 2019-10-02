Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical healthcare professionals job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Hampton Inn, 22871 Sussex Highway, Seaford.

Interested candidates are asked to RSVP by phone to 645-3336 or email to employment@beebehealthcare.org.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses with two years of acute care experience. Openings include cardiac/telemetry; intensive care unit; stepdown; cardiovascular operating room; emergency department; float pool; cardiac cath lab; medical-surgical units; orthopaedics; registered nurse first assistant; post-anesthesia care unit; and cardiac cath nurse manager.

Beebe is also hiring certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and rad techs.

For more on these positions and a list of all openings at Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.