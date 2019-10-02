Rehoboth Beach will welcome the Blood Bank of Delmarva back into town for a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The first blood drive held with the City of Rehoboth Beach in May brought in 84 donors and the autumn edition seeks to replicate that successful drive. Several of the donors at the May event noted the convenience and comfort of donating at the spacious Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

Individuals can book their appointment by calling 1-888-825-6638 or visit bit.ly/rehobothdrive and use code CORB.