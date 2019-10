Delaware Hospice and the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival will hold Brunchin’ at the Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach.

The event will feature music from Club Phred, a buffet lunch and complimentary beer. The event raises funds for Delaware Hospice.

Tickets are $45, available online at delawarehospice/event/brunch or by phone to 478- 5088.