By The Ocean Flooring, Kitchens, Bathrooms and Renovations celebrated the grand opening of its new warehouse and showroom, at 1201 Hammer Road, Bishopville, Maryland, by hosting a ribbon-cutting Sept. 18 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce.

Home of the beach plank, By The Ocean has been a locally owned and operated business since its inception 45 years ago. By The Ocean offers services from flooring and flooring installations, to all types of interior renovations, including exterior deck and patio work.

For more, visit bytheocean.net or call 537-5500.