Coastal Concerts announced two free concerts of Latin fusion group Trio Caliente on Oct. 4, as part of a program offering music to diverse Sussex County communities.

The trio will perform two concerts Oct. 4, the first at 2 p.m. for pupils and teachers at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton.

The second concert, free to the public, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Georgetown Middle School, 301 W. Market St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Trio Caliente, of Bethesda, Maryland, — guitarists and vocalists Miguel Bard and Damon Foreman and vocalist/percussionist Deborah “Belladonna” Benner — performs all-original Latin fusion music. Trio musicians apply classical backgrounds to their Latin-fusion repertoire.

Richard Scalenghe, board president of Coastal Concerts, said the Trio Caliente events are possible through a grant from the Longwood Foundation.

The Trio Caliente concerts are just the beginning for the new Rising Artist Venue Expansion, or RAVE 2 Series, said Scalenghe.

“Over the next three seasons, we will be collaborating with organizations that work within diverse communities in Sussex County and will offer at least six events that will include a broad range of music genres and dance,” said Scalenghe.

