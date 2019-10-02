Nanticoke announced that Ray Fulkrod Jr. was named Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s new chief nursing officer.

With his new role as CNO, Fulkrod will be responsible for ensuring patients receive the highest quality care.

Fulkrod has been with Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for more than seven years, serving most recently as the vice president of clinical operations.

Fulkrod graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, Pennsylvania, and began his career in healthcare in 1997 as an emergency medical technician. Through 22 years in healthcare he has held various professional specialties as paramedic, paramedic field training officer, registered nurse, educator, director, and most recently held the position of vice president of clinical operations for Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Fulkrod worked to bring Stryker’s Mako Orthopedic Robotic platform to Nanticoke, assisted with a recent capital expansion of the Allen Cancer Center, and was responsible for the implementation of various capital upgrades to several service lines.

Fulkrod is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a current participant in the 2019 Senior Leadership Development program with the ACHE.

Fulkrod received his associate’s degree in nursing from Delaware Technical and Community College-Terry Campus, both his Bachelors of Science in nursing, and Masters of Science in nursing education from Western Governors University, and his doctoral degree in nursing practice from Grand Canyon University. He was selected in 2018 as a Delaware Tech-Terry Campus Distinguished Alumni.

Fulkrod is married to Angela Fulkrod, and they have a son, Trigg.