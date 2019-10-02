Heidi Lowe will teach all about rings in a new class, “Rings, Rings, Rings,” taking place four consecutive weeks, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6 at her temporary teaching space at Five Points.

In this course, Lowe will explore the ring inside and out. The ring is personal and intimate; it's a great format to expand artistic skills. This class is for beginners and intermediate students who want to learn and improve their metalsmithing and design skills.

The class will start with a basic textured band ring, allowing students to try all the basic techniques in a quick and easy ring. Students will build upon this knowledge to create a ring with a bezel set stone, then create a spinner ring which pushes students to develop their piercing and soldering skills. Skills learned in this class include sawing, filing, bezel setting, piercing, soldering, forming and finishing. Participants will leave with three rings and skills they can apply to other formats of jewelry.

Cost is $350 and includes all materials.

To register, call 227-9203 or visit heidilowejewelry.com.