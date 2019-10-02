McDaniel College awarded select freshmen with Educator's Legacy Scholarships valued at up to $100,000 for each student — including Sarah Aleman, of Millsboro, and Alyssa Thawley, of Milton.

Aleman of Millsboro was awarded an Educator's Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000. Aleman is a graduate of Sussex Central High School.

Thawley was awarded an Educator's Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000. Thawley is a graduate of Sussex Technical High School.

Children with a parent or guardian who has at least four years of current and consecutive full time employment at a K-12 school or community college can apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel College. Any service qualifies, such as teachers, administrators, counselors, nurses or support staff, etc.