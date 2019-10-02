The Milton Community Foundation will host its inaugural fundraising square dance at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the HOB Elementary School, 400 Mulberry St., Milton.

Proceeds will benefit the Herman Oscar Brittingham Scholarship Fund, which supports local graduates pursuing a degree in education. This family-friendly event is western-themed, so cowboy/cowgirl clothes are encouraged. Drawings for door prizes will be held throughout.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and a half-hour of instructional time will start at 6:30 p.m. before the dance begins at 7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Admission is $10 adults, $5 children 10-18 and free for those younger than 10.

For more, email miltoncommunityfoundation@gmail.com.