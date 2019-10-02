Nanticoke Immediate Care opened its fourth location on Oct. 1, at 38552 Sussex Highway Unit 101, Delmar, in a brand-new office complex located off Route 13.

This new urgent care facility provides walk-in care seven days a week and serves Western Sussex County including Laurel, Delmar and the surrounding areas. Patients are able to get immediate help for minor illnesses and injuries.

Nanticoke Immediate Care, which is a part of the Nanticoke Physician Network, welcomed two new practitioners to its staff, Heather Tran and Peter Lerza, who will see patients at Nanticoke Immediate Care in Delmar.

Tran received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and her Master of Nursing — Family Nurse Practitioner from Wilmington University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Lerza received both his Bachelor of Science in nursing and his Master of Nursing — Family Nurse Practitioner from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Lerza worked for in the emergency department at Nanticoke as a nurse. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American Academy of Emergency Nurse Practitioners and the Delaware Coalition of Nurse Practitioners.

The addition of Nanticoke Immediate Care to this location marks the opening of the Nanticoke Health Pavilion Delmar. Also located in the pavilion is the primary care practice office of Khalil Gorgui, Sandra Mancilla and Nurse Practitioner Wendy Corkran.

Along with the Delmar location, Nanticoke Immediate Care has three other walk-in care centers — in Seaford, Laurel and Georgetown — all of which treat patients of all ages.

For more, call 846-0618 or check-in online at nanticoke.org.