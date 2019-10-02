The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed Certified Nurse-Midwife and Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Amanda Watson to its active medical staff.

Watson joins Nanticoke Women’s Health in Seaford. As a CNM, APRN, Watson is certified to provide the management of a woman’s health care in a number of settings related to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. She is also able to help with family planning and gynecological needs throughout a woman’s life cycle.

Watson completed her initial midwifery training through the National Midwifery Institute, Inc. in Bristol, Vermont, received her Certified Professional Midwife credential through the North American Registry of Midwives, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and her Master of Science in Nursing, Certified Nurse Midwife degree from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. She anticipates beginning her Doctorate of Nursing Practice through Frontier Nursing University in January 2020.

She is certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board, and is a professional member of the American College of Nurse Midwives.

Watson is accepting new patients at Nanticoke Women’s Health, 100 Rawlins Drive, Seaford. To schedule an appointment, call 990-3300.