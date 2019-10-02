Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the annual Pink Ribbon Survivors Tea, an afternoon of fellowship and celebration, from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Woodruff Room of the Seaford Library and Cultural Center, 600 N. Market St. Extended.

The event is sponsored by the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, the Cancer Support Community of Delaware, the American Cancer Society and Nanticoke Health Services.

A cancer survivor from each group hosting the event will speak briefly about their organization. Light refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited; RSVP by Oct. 8 to 629-6611, ext. 2577.

During October, Nanticoke Health Services will host several activities to promote breast cancer awareness including the annual Pink Ribbon Walk set for 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and the monthlong Bling the Bra fundraiser contest which benefits the Nanticoke Breast Cancer Fund to pay for mammograms for local women who cannot afford them.

For more on Bling the Bra and upcoming events, visit nanticoke.org/blingthebra.