Possum Point Players will hold auditions for their 2020 winter production of “Guess Who's Coming to Dinner” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. The multiracial cast consists of five women and three men.

Available roles are Matilda Banks, 50s, African-American; Hilary St. George, 40-50s, Caucasian; Christina Drayton, 55 or older, Caucasian; Matt Drayton, 55 or older, Caucasian; Joanna Drayton, 25, Caucasian; Dr. John Prentice, 30s, African-American; John Prentice Sr., 60s, African-American; Mary Prentice, 50-60s, African-American; and Monsignor Ryan, 60, Caucasian.

Auditions are open to all, no prior experience required.

For more, email lferg52@gmail.com.