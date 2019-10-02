The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated The Great STEMporium’s new location, 18388 Coastal Highway, No. 10, Lewes, with a Sept. 10 ribbon-cutting.

The Great STEMporium “serves up” science in a unique, family fun way at their new location, renovated as a steampunk gastro pub with rich colors and décor.

The Great STEMporium added 20 new menu items, events and programs. Programs include options for birthday parties, field trips, Girl Scouts, Odyssey of the Mind spontaneous practice, coding clubs, home school hours, special needs day, corporate team building, holiday parties, lectures, workshops and free demonstrations. Its main menu caters to children ages 5-12 and families, but they’ve recently added a “Sip ‘n Science” option every Friday night for adults.

For more on The Great STEMporium, including fall hours and offerings, visit greatstem.com.