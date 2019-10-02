Sussex Academy class of 2019 students showed improvement over the previous year’s International Baccalaureate scores.

In 2019, 11 of the 14 IB Diploma Candidates earned the IB Diploma — 79% — with one student being only one mark away from receiving the Diploma. In 2018, 64% of candidates earned the IB Diploma.

Three students, from the Class of 2019, earned a perfect score of 7 in Spanish HL; in 2018, one 7 was earned in Chemistry SL and two 7’s were earned in Math HL.

In 2019, 82% of seniors took one or more IB exams with 86% of all examining students earning a passing grade. In 2018, 74% of seniors took one or more IB exams with 87% of all examining students earning a passing grade. In 2017, 82% of seniors took one or more IB exams with 86% of all examining students earning a passing grade.

The IB Program focuses on teaching students to think critically and independently and how to inquire with reflection and knowledge. IB courses challenge students to college-level work while in high school. IB classes begin in 11thgrade for Sussex Academy students. Students may take just one IB course or they have the option of taking 6 IB classes to be eligible for the IB Diploma. Students earning the IB Diploma graduate with both the IB Diploma and the State of Delaware Diploma. The IB Diploma consists of grades on assessments from six subject groups, completion of an Extended Essay — a 4,000 word research paper — completion of CAS, or Creativity, Activity and Service experiences documented for 18 months including a project, and the completion of Theory of Knowledge.

Sussex Academy became an authorized International Baccalaureate World School in March 2015.