Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the names of the culinary team for Thompson Island Brewing Co.

The hospitality group’s 12th restaurant is next to Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, another SoDel Concepts eatery, in Rehoboth Beach.

Chef Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations, will lead the team. Lou Ortiz is the executive chef. Sous chefs include Efrain Martinez, Brenton Lyman and Joe Charles. Pastry Chef Dru Tevis will supervise the dessert menu.

“With Jimmy Valm heading up our brewing operations — and assistance from Tröegs Independent Brewing — we will make world-class beer," said Kammerer. “The food is equally important, and Doug, Lou and their team have created a spectacular menu that will pair perfectly with our beer.”

Ruley, who joined SoDel Concepts in 2006, is an award-winning chef who’s been invited to cook at the internationally renowned James Beard House in New York a record-breaking five times. Thompson Island Brewing Company will be the seventh restaurant he’s helped open for SoDel Concepts.

Born in New Castle County, Ortiz is a U.S. Marines veteran and graduate of the University of Delaware’s hotel, restaurant and institutional management program. Ortiz has worked in restaurants — and brewpubs — in Delaware and Denver. He lives with his wife and two children in Millsboro.

The sous chefs have all worked at SoDel Concepts’ restaurants. Martinez comes to Thompson Island Brewing Co. from Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island, where’s he’s been the executive chef. Brenton Lyman moves to the new brewpub from Matt’s Fish Camp in Bethany Beach, where he’s been an executive chef and general manager. Charles was previously at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach.

Tevis, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York, now the International Culinary Center, is the corporate pastry chef for SoDel Concepts.

Thompson Island Brewing Co. is scheduled to open in October.

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.