The locally owned and operated Whayland Co., with main offices in Laurel and clients located throughout Delmarva, is preparing to begin work on the new town park project in the southern Delaware town of Millville.

The long-awaited project, which will include playgrounds, a fitness trail, a recreation center and pickleball courts, is set to open spring 2020.

“We’ll be starting work on the foundations soon with a goal of having the site finished and ready to use by April of next year,” said Steve Hentschel, owner and president of the Whayland Co. “Once completed, this will be an incredible addition to the town of Millville. It should be a great spot for the public to use and enjoy for many years to come.”

Ground was ceremoniously broken at the site Sept. 10, with Millville Mayor Steve Maneri and several other town officials present for the event.

Millville purchased the five-acre site in September 2015, with the goal of using it for the good of the community.

Whayland was awarded the contract for the project earlier this year, with site work already taking place and the actual construction expected to begin in the next few weeks.

The park is located on Dukes Drive and will be a place for children and other members of the community to congregate and just enjoy themselves in a public and comfortable setting.

Maneri said at the groundbreaking on Sept. 10 that not only will the park benefit the community of Millville, but also “every surrounding town.”

