The Department of Transportation announced to motorists the Woodland Ferry in Seaford will be closed Oct. 7 for warranty service, and is anticipated to resume service Oct. 11.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes to reach points between Laurel and Seaford, such as taking Alternate U.S. 13 to Route 20/Stein Highway onto Sussex Avenue to Woodland Road and return to Woodland Ferry Road. The reverse of this detour will apply for motorists travelling from Seaford to Laurel.