The General Federation of Women's Clubs Zwaanendael Women’s Club is collecting items to be donated to the SAFE program at People’s Place and to What is Your Voice, to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Items needed are new slippers and socks for women and children; ladies T-shirt nightgowns; and children’s underwear, pajamas and T-shirts, sizes small and medium.

Donations can be placed in the marked box located in the lobby of the Lewes Library, 111 Adams Ave. through Oct. 31.

The Safe Program at People’s Place provides a safe environment, shelter and support for women and children in domestic violence situations in Kent and Sussex counties. In 2018, they conducted 1,452 hotline calls, assisted 1,797 women and children and provided 9,872 nights of shelter.

What is Your Voice provides holistic crisis care and intensive aftercare for women and children who are survivors of domestic violence in Sussex County.

This drive will help People’s Place and What is Your Voice continue to assist those affected by Domestic Violence.

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose members are public-spirited women serving and improving the community.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.