Cassey Guldi, managing partner of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Camden, has achieved Diamond Club status, one of the top honors at Cheddar’s.

She was recognized this year for her commitment to delivering guest experiences at the highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in her community.

"Cassey helps to ensure that Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen maintains the welcoming atmosphere that makes it feel like home for each of our guests," said John Wilkerson, president of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. "She delivers on our promise of classic, made-from-scratch meals served at a great value each and every day."

Guldi joins an elite group of nine managing partners selected from the more than 160 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants in North America, making this a truly exclusive honor.

She attributes her professional success to her managers and team members.

The Camden Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is located at 4590 S. Dupont Highway (U.S. Route 13), south of Dover.