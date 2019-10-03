The Delaware Restaurant Association will host the 10th annual Restaurant Industry Bocce, Beer & Charity tournament from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at DE Turf Sports Complex, 4000 S. Bay Road, Milford.

Thirty-four costumed teams comprised of Delaware restaurants and local legislators will compete for bragging rights throughout the state, the 'Bocce Cup' trophy, plus $1,000 to the winning team's charity of choice. This double-elimination tournament serves as an industry fundraiser, legislative reception and charity fundraiser for the community.

Competing teams include Grotto Pizza, Big Fish Restaurant Group, Arena's, Gary's Dewey Beach Grill, Fins/Big Oyster Brewery, The Starboard, Bethany Blues, The Cafe on 26, La Vida Hospitality, Henlopen City Oyster House and more.

Local food vendors Grotto Pizza, Bethany Blues, The Roaming Raven food truck and Striper Bites will feed players, and Hot Sauce Band will provide music. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and overall tournament champions.

$35 spectator tickets include all food and beer/craft spirits from Dogfish Head, and are available at bit.ly/2nNzj7R.