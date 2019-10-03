The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Shoreline & Waterway Management Section will hold three informational public open house workshops to share information about dredging and other waterway management operations in Delaware.

Workshops are set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. Hall, 32628 Oak Orchard Road, Millsboro; and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Workshops will provide information on the Inland Bays dredging prioritization project that is currently in progress, the upcoming maintenance dredging project at Massey’s Ditch and an overview of waterway management operations — dredging, channel marking and surveying and macro-algae harvesting — conducted by the Shoreline & Waterway Management Section.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend the open houses to share ideas and comment on the dredging prioritization project, as well as learn and ask questions about these important topics of DNREC’s Shoreline & Waterway Management Section staff.