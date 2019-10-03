Visitors to the home of the “Penman of the Revolution” will explore Colonial-era job opportunities during the 18th Century Trades Day set for 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

18th Century Trades Day will provide opportunities to dye fabric 1700s-style; preserve food in the smokehouse; mold bricks out of clay; and watch a blacksmith forge iron implements, and a carpenter make wooden shingles and pegs. In addition, members of the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild will conduct demonstrations of spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts; and the 1740 mansion house will be open for guided tours throughout the day.

All activities are free and open to the public.

For more, call 739-3277.