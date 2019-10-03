The Sea Witch Festival weekend kicks off with new activities Oct. 25.

Activities at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Vendor Show and Kids Corner, from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25, includes an indoor artisan vendor area with more than 30 booths of handmade products; kids trick-or-treat bag decorating; spooky science fun with The Great STEMporium; and kids monster art.

Activities at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Area includes music from Junior Wilson & Chatty from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the bandstand; Bubble Boo & Puppies Too kid-friendly activities sponsored by the Rehoboth Toy & Kite Co. and pet adoptions from the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals and the Delaware Humane Association from 1 to 3 p.m.; Tyke Bike at 2:30 p.m. on the boardwalk; an encore performance by Junior Wilson & Chatty from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the bandstand; and music from Blue Cat Blues Band from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, including a full schedule of activities, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.