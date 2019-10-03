Wings & Wheels 2019 is set for Oct. 4-5 at Delaware Coastal Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown.

The event kicks off Oct. 4 with Pathways to Aviation Day, when 125 high school students spend the day at the Delaware Coastal Airport learning from aviation experts. Students will meet with representatives from local colleges, employers, and more as they delve into what it means to begin a career in the aviation field.

The annual fundraising dinner, featuring Kathie Martin’s Tribute to the Woodstock Generation, is set for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the airport. Benefitting the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, tickets are $50 per person and include dinner from Lighthouse Catering. The event is BYOB.

Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, U.S. Air Force retired, will be welcomed to the festival as honored guest. McGee is a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen 332nd Fighter Group, was a fighter pilot during World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and flew more combat missions than any Air Force Fighter Pilot at 409. He is a recipient of the Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and Legion of Merit, flew a P51 Mustang escorting bombers over Germany, Austria and the Balkans and later became an instructor for the B25 Mitchell Bomber, with more than 6,300 flying hours. McGee will be the keynote speaker at the Pathways to Aviation Program, a featured guest at the evening dinner show and available for photos and questions at the Panchito booth during the Oct. 5 car show and fly-in.

The next day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4, festivities begin with an opening ceremony including the National Anthem and presentation of colors by the Sussex Central ROTC Color Guard. Events at the airport throughout the day include a vintage aircraft fly-in, classic car show, featured speakers, live entertainment and craft and food vendors, along with the return of the fan-favorite Flour Bombing Competition at 2 p.m., as well as the Official Naval Academy Parachute Team.

The Historical Vintage Car Club of Delaware is this year’s partner for the car show, and will provide awards in numerous categories, goodie bags for all pre-registered vehicles and dash plaques for the first 200 registrants.

For vendor or car show registration information, or to purchase tickets for the dinner show, visit wings-wheels.com or call 856-1544.