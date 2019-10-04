Nanticoke Health Services named Deborah “Debbie” Horsey Employee of the Month for September 2019.

Debbie, also known as “Miss Debbie” by her co-workers, joined Nanticoke Physician Network in July of 2012 as a medical office associate at Seaford Primary Care. With the opening of the Health Pavilion in 2015, she became a member of the check-in team for the second floor, which includes the practices of primary care, telemedicine, general surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, neurology and nephrology.

Horsey serves as a preceptor for newly hired MOAs and is respected for the dedication she brings to that role. She was also a Cerner superuser and continues to provide input regarding functionality and process issues.

Horsey is a graduate of Laurel High School and holds associate degrees from Delaware Tech and Wilmington College. She lives in Laurel and has been married to Roy Horsey for 27 years. She and Roy have two children, Roy Horsey III and Shafonda Nichols-Horsey, and the proud grandparents of six grandchildren.

Horsey attends Macedonia AME Church in Seaford and in her free time she enjoys couponing, shopping, traveling, spending time with family, sewing and feeding the hungry. She also loves the Washington Redskins.