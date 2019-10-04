Hundreds are expected to take part in the American Lung Association’s Lung Force Walk Rehoboth, set for 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, 1 Rehoboth Ave.

The Lung Force Walk-Rehoboth raises funds to support research for better treatments and improved methods of early detection for lung cancer. The Lung Force Walk promotes fitness and helps forge lasting connections between participants. The walk is sponsored locally by Bayhealth, Lincare, Beebe Arenas Deli & Bar and Sussex Environment Consultants.

Onsite registration will open at 10 a.m., with the walk stepping off at 11 a.m.

Lung Cancer Survivor Rob Kalesse, of Wilmington, will kick off the event, and Miss Teen Delaware United States 2018, Amber Patrick, will emcee the event, and Lung Force Heroes will be onsite to share their personal stories.

Participation is free. Lung Force Walk-Rehoboth is a fundraising event and all participants are encouraged to raise donations to support research, early detection, advocacy, education and awareness for lung cancer.

The 2.1 mile-walk will take participants along the boardwalk, by scenic Lake Gerar and Silver Lake. There are also 1-mile and 1/3-mile walking routes for those participants with lung disease unable to walk the full 2.1 miles. All participants will receive a Lung Force Spirit Pom to carry and wave on walk day. Spirit Poms represent loved ones who are currently struggling with lung disease or loved ones we have lost and more.

The 2nd Time Around Band will play at the Bandstand to entertain participants along with games, prizes, raffles and mission tent events.

Register at lungforce.org/rehoboth. Participants to raise or donate $100 or more will receive an official Lung Force Walk T-Shirt the morning of the walk.

For more, visit lungforce.org/rehoboth.