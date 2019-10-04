The Middletown Ladies Golf League announced results from the Who’s That Girl team event games held Oct. 3 at Back Creek Golf Club.

First place, Elayne Davidson, Judy Stadler and Mim Krout; second place, Linda Mueller, Linda Amsel and Sue Weber; third place, Louise Rash, Heather Prall and Jan Holton.

Linda Mueller won longest drive. Lu Ann Mason won closest to the pin on hole 14; Judy Stadler won closest to the pin on hole 17; Jan Holton won closest to the line.

Elayne Davidson won low putts; Bev Ziolkowski, high putts.