Ribbons and awards were given to Milton Arts Guild participants at the opening reception of their judged exhibition, “Off Season.”

The show was judged by local artist Lesley McCaskill. Best in Show was awarded to Anne Buck for her watercolor “View of the Park.” First place was awarded to Elizabeth Miceli for her photograph on archival paper, “Dry Dock.” Second place was awarded to Jane Di Costanzo for her painting “Watch Dog,” and third place was awarded to Barbara Coffin for her carved bird, “White Throat Singing.” Honorable mentions included “Juxtaposition” by Sue Dutton, “Closed” by Jason Janjanin and “Doggie Beach” by Sue Marano.

This exhibition will be on display through Oct. 19 at the Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org.