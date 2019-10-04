Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, will hold a heart failure support group at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Nursing Conference Room.

This free support group is designed for individuals with heart failure, as well as their families and caregivers to share stories, tips and tricks with others with this disease.

Heart failure is a chronic condition where the heart doesn’t pump blood as efficiently as normal. This condition can be caused by conditions such as narrowed arteries in the heart or high blood pressure, which leave the heart too weak or stiff to pump efficiently.

Nanticoke is engaging with speakers to provide education, community resources and emotional support to those who have heart failure. Attendees are encouraged to bring their medications to receive a free pharmacy consultation.

For registration and more, call 629-6611, ext. 2428.