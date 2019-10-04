The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will host Linda Blaskey, Gail Braune Comorat, Wendy Elizabeth Ingersoll and Jane C. Miller at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 for a reading of their poems and a discussion of how their friendship over the years has helped them in their writing.

For 10 years, these poets descended on Wendy Ingersoll Perry’s family farm not too far from Quaker Neck Landing near Chestertown, Maryland. The poets collectively have had seven books published, and received five Delaware for the Arts grants, five Pushcart nominations two “Best of the Net” nominations, and one new best poet award.

During the summer, the poets spend most of their day writing by the Chester River and use their evenings to read some of their day’s labor. Last year, the four came up with the idea to collect the product of the past decade into a book, “Walking the Sunken Boards,” to honor the sense of place they have received from the Ingersoll family farm.

A $5 donation is suggested; the program is free for members. Registration is required to 227-7310 to ensure space.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.