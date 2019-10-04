Rehoboth Beach will host An Afternoon of Art on at 1 p.m Oct. 17 at City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The event will feature the Coastal Camera Club, Rehoboth Art League, Bill Wolff’s tree sculpture and a mural by Brett Steeves. The Coastal Camera Club’s exhibition features members photography with subjects including nature photography, still-lifes, abstract images and landscapes. The Rehoboth Art League’s members showcase is the finest renditions of local iconic scenes such as the boardwalk, eateries, state parks and famous landmarks.

Rehoboth Beach re-launched an updated version of its popular tree donation program first started on Arbor Day in 1987. The program is a partnership between the city and the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Trees. To recognize donors, local artist Wolff was commissioned to create a tree sculpture for the City Hall atrium. The city also partnered with the Rehoboth Art League and artist Steeves to create a new mural outside the Convention Center. The coastal-themed mural ribbon-cutting is planned for 1:30 p.m. at the mural site. Both Wolff and Steeves will be at the event to celebrate the afternoon of art.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.