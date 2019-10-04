The 30th annual Sea Witch Festival will host the costumed dog parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 27, sponsored by the Rehoboth Beach Animal Hospital and co-sponsored by Pet Wants Rehoboth Beach.

Costumed dogs only and their humans will parade down the Rehoboth Boardwalk. Registration begins at noon at the north end of the boardwalk next to Henlopen Hotel.

Stepping off at 1 p.m., the parade will proceed south on the boardwalk from the Henlopen Hotel to the Star of the Sea Condominium at Laurel Street.

Winners will be announced and showcased on stage at the Rehoboth Bandstand at 2 p.m. No livestock, wild animals, reptiles or pets other than dogs are permitted in the contest.

For more, including a full Sea Witch Festival schedule, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.