Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the management team for Thompson Island Brewing Company.

The hospitality group’s 12th restaurant is next to Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach, which is also owned by SoDel Concepts.

Leading the team is Lisa Breedlove as general manager. SoDel veterans Wes Books and Tiffany Roughton are managers, along with Jay Davis. Matt Patton, director of operations, has overseen the project from its inception.

“This is a very experienced team with a history of managing exceptional restaurants, so they can hit the ground running,” said Kammerer. “They will make sure that our guests get the same attention to detail and exceptional service that is offered at our other SoDel Concept restaurants.”

Breedlove, a Milford native, is a graduate of the University of Delaware,zwhere she earned a degree in animal science. She started her hospitality career as a server, and she’s been a bartender and manager. In all, she has 20 years of experience working for hospitality groups.

Also new to SoDel Concepts is Davis, who previously worked for a hospitality group in Washington, D.C.

Books helped open Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth and Crust & Craft, which SoDel Concepts purchased in early 2019. Roughton has worked in SoDel Concepts’ restaurants in the southern Delaware beaches, including Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, both in Bethany Beach.

