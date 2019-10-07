Atlantic General Hospital earned the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ 2019 Most Wired recognition as a certified level 7.

This year’s recognition is the community hospital’s fourth consecutive award from Most Wired for successful application of information technology solutions that positively impact the quality and safety of care as well as the overall patient and family experience.

The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care for their populations. Less than 3% of hospitals across the U.S. achieved Most Wired Recognition in 2019.

“We are honored to have received Most Wired recognition once again,” said Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information systems at Atlantic General Hospital. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication not only by our IT team, but also by our medical staff and our employees from the front line to the executive suite, to implement best practices in healthcare IT and improve the quality of the care we deliver every day.”

“Healthcare organizations across the globe are continually striving to raise the standard of care, pushing themselves and their peers to do better,” said CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell. “We designed Most Wired to identify and share those leading practices so everyone can benefit.”

A total of 16,168 organizations were represented in the 2019 Most Wired program, which this year included three separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations, scoring the level of advancement in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety.