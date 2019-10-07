The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals welcomed 54 dogs Oct. 4 after they were airlifted from the devastation left behind in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.

The dogs will be medically evaluated, treated as needed, and then made available for adoption at all three BVSPCA campuses.

The dogs originally came from the Abaco Islands, which are in the northern Bahamas and east of southern Florida. Abaco and Grand Bahama suffered the most damage during the hurricane, with many homes, businesses and even full towns obliterated. Many pets lost their families and their homes.

These dogs were rescued by a coalition of local animal welfare groups in the Bahamas, led by International Fund for Animal Welfare, who were invited by the Bahamas’ Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources. Partnering with IFAW, Wings of Rescue relocated the dogs from Abaco to Grand Bahama, where they were held for several weeks in hopes of being reunited with their families. After not being reclaimed or being surrendered into a shelter’s care, Wings of Rescue flew the dogs to Georgetown in an airlift mission supported by IFAW through funding from the Andy Sabin Family Foundation and by PetSmart Charities.

The dogs have been transferred to the BVSPCA Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown. They will receive medical treatment as needed and, after a 14-day quarantine for preventive measures, will go up for adoption at all of the BVSPCA adoption locations, including Georgetown, New Castle and West Chester. Medical supplies to assist in caring for the dogs have been donated by GreaterGood.org.

“We and our generous donors invested in the ARC for animals needing extra support to reach adoption, whether from devastating circumstances like this, cruelty cases, or overcrowding at other shelters,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “The trauma these dogs endured is unimaginable. We’re proud and honored to be entrusted with helping them heal and rebuild their lives with loving families.”

The BVSPCA asks for the community’s support in helping these dogs recover and find loving families. Donations may be made at bvspca.org/dorian or by mail to: Brandywine Valley SPCA, Attn: Hurricane Dorian, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947.