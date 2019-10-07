Old Fashioned Kids Beach Games will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 on Rehoboth Beach at Baltimore Avenue, as part of the 30th annual Sea Witch Festival.

There is no fee to participate and all participants receive a ribbon.

Beach games include hula twist off, sponsored by Weis Markets; pretend peanut on the nose, sponsored by Tidemark Federal Credit Union; knee knob wobble, sponsored by Re/Max Rental Division; slippery swords, sponsored by Pirates of Lewes Expeditions; noggin joggin’, sponsored by Fairfield Inn & Suites; monster stomp, sponsored by Tidemark FCU; and broom-tossing contest, sponsored by Beach Vacuums.

For a full schedule of Sea Witch Festival activities, visit beach-fun.com or call the 227-6446.