For the second year in a row, representatives from Nanticoke Health Services recently visited several elementary schools to distribute purple bracelets to third- through fifth-grade students.

The bracelets, which had printed on them “Choosing Me. Drug Free.” were given to students at Phillis Wheatley Elementary in Bridgeville and Central Elementary and Frederick Douglass Elementary in Seaford.

The idea to donate the bracelets was inspired by Gracy Hudson, a fourth grader at Phillis Wheatley elementary. Gracy learned about the Go Purple initiative at her church last year and wanted to spread the message to her friends and classmates.

“I thought all the kids at my school should know not to do drugs,” said Gracy when asked about her idea. “Then I wanted to share this will all the schools.”

Nanticoke’s donation is a part of Delaware Goes Purple, an all-out community effort to end substance abuse in the community through awareness and prevention. Delaware Goes Purple launched in September 2018 as a part of national substance abuse awareness month. Delaware Goes Purple is organized through the Sussex County Health Coalition who is also spearheading the peer to peer Botvin Life Skills Training program in Seaford High and Middles schools. Botvin is a nationally known program that mentors youth, empowering them to make healthy life decisions.

Delaware Goes Purple is supported by the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, Highmark and all Delaware hospitals.

For more, visit delawaregoespurple.org.