Beebe Healthcare was recognized as a top performer in the industry when it comes to providing inclusive and equitable care for LGBTQ patients and their families.

The Healthcare Equality Index survey by the Human Rights Campaign uses five criteria to score healthcare systems across the country. This honor means Beebe has LGBTQ-inclusive policies and procedures, including non-discrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits, community engagement and is actively involved in the responsible citizenship of promoting LGBTQ equality and patient care.

Participating in this annual survey helps Beebe learn best practices for LGBTQ equity and inclusion, while helping the community find LBGTQ-friendly healthcare services.

“Beebe Healthcare is committed to providing quality care for all patients and visitors,” said Jeffrey Hawtof, vice president and chief medical operations and informatics officer. “Beebe is proud to be a safe place to receive care with respect and dignity. We also partner within the community to ensure accessible care for all.”

One organization Beebe has partnered with in the local community is CAMP Rehoboth. Beebe has been available for health screenings, health fairs, education on how to talk with providers and a wide range of other health services.

“We’ve been thrilled with our partnership with Beebe for a long time,” said Murray Archibald, interim executive director and cofounder of CAMP Rehoboth. “My first memories of working with Beebe go all the way back the early days of the AIDS epidemic. From Sundance, health fairs, or support for CAMP Rehoboth events and programs, Beebe is there for us. The flu shots and health screenings Beebe provides at CAMP Rehoboth are very popular, and people appreciate seeing the valuable local organizations they depend on working together to build strong, safe and healthy communities. Beebe works hard to be proactive when it comes to providing inclusive healthcare.”

For more on Beebe Healthcare’s inclusive services and resources, visit beebehealthcare.org/lgbtq-inclusive.