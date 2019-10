Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will host Congressional Conversations from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Delaware Technical Community College, Owens Campus, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown.

Congressional Conversations is an opportunity for Blunt-Rochester to hear about the issues important to constituents so she can bring them back to Washington, D.C.

To register, visit bit.ly/2p95tL1.