As part of Pride History Month and in honor of National Coming Out Day, the Lewes Public Library, CAMP Rehoboth and Women’s March Sussex – Delaware will host a screening of “Stonewall Uprising” at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Written by David Heilbroner and directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, this film was based on the book “Stonewall: The Riots that Sparked the Gay Revolution.” The film first aired on PBS’ “American Experience” and has a running time of 83 minutes.

This year marks 50 years since the events in this film, events that became a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement. When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City on June 28, 1969, the street erupted into violent protests that lasted for the next six days. The Stonewall riots, as they came to be known, marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the U.S. and around the world.

Immediately following the screening there will be a panel discussion featuring Batya Hyman from CAMP Rehoboth and LBGTQ activists Mitch Crane and Peter Schott from Delaware Stonewall PAC. The panel will be moderated by Paulette Rappa.

The event is free but registration is requested online at lewes.lib.de.us, by phone to 645-2733, or in person at the library’s circulation desk.