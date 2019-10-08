The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated new member Planet Smoothie, 19269 Coastal Highway, Unit 1, Rehoboth Beach, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 3.

Len and Renee Reseter have opened their second Planet Smoothie location on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. They offer real fruit, no syrup smoothies in a variety of flavors, year-round for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Catering, fundraisers and, soon, online ordering are available.

Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand’s menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy and Planet Lite categories.

For more, call 567-5858 or email planetsmoothiedelaware@gmail.com.