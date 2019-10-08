The GFWC Zwaanendael Women's Club will host a fashion show from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Blooming Boutique store, 107 Second St., Lewes.

Shoppers are invited to have complimentary refreshments while they preview fall fashions modeled by Z Club members.

Blooming Boutique President Micha Seto is donating a percentage of sales made during the show to the Z Club to support the club’s community programs. This donation will be calculated on sales during that time at all of the these affiliated Lewes stores: Blooming Boutique, Blooming Boutique Accessories, Treasures, Lewes Wear and Lewes Gifts. Shoppers should mention that they are there to support Z Club.

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose members are public-spirited women serving and improving the community.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.