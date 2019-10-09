The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its 2019 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament on Sept. 26 at Ocean City Golf Club.

More than 200 golfers joined the tournament on a picturesque fall day.

With the help of the sponsors and volunteers, the event raised more than $105,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the tournament enable Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, to advance the health of the residents and visitors of our community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.

The winners of the tournament were:

— Women’s Longest Drive: Poppy Granite, Seaside, and Robin Higgins, Newport Bay.

— Men’s Longest Drive: Ross Bergey, Seaside, and Drew Havrilla, Newport Bay.

— Women’s Closest to the Pin: Poppy Granite, Seaside, and Judy Kight, Newport Bay.

— Men’s Closest to the Pin: Ron Clapper, Seaside, and Pete McGoff, Newport Bay.

— Floating Green Contest: Greg Langler, Jay Reading, Mickey Fitzmorris, Chris McLoota, Jeff Neal, Doug Peters and Tom Bradshaw.

— Putting Contest: first place, Dale Allman; second place, Eric Mihollan; third place, John Kilian.

— Seaside Scramble Winning Teams: first place, Home Instead Senior Care, Don Boger, Jim DeAngelas, Tad Kaufman and Robert Williams; second place, Louis Taylor, Howard "Buzz" Taylor, Daniel Parker and Penny Ohlinger; third place, The InterMed Group, Dale Allman, Aldo Nichini, Andrew Sochowski and Mike Polito.

— Newport Bay Best Ball Winning Teams: first place, Encompass Health, Greg Hartman, Matt Whaley, John Zimmerman and Steve Walas; second place, Marshall Hotels & Resorts, Mike Marshall, Jeff Neal, Galen Gardner and Greg Langelar; third place, Whiting-Turner, Amanda Cieslak, Timothy Edmonson, Josh Fanelli and James Martini.

For more, visit atlanticgeneral.org.