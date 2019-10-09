In August 2016, the AGH Foundation announced the start of the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future, the philanthropic community support that will allow Atlantic General to complete $35 million in capital projects to expand healthcare services for our community.

As the three-year campaign comes to an end, the Campaign for the Future committee is planning their final event, the Motown After Party, set for 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Aloft Hotel, 4501 Coastal Highway, Ocean City.

Leading up to the event, the community can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win trips and more.

The theme and attire for the evening will focus on “The Glory Years, 1960s – Early 1970s.” Additional details including attire descriptions can be found at agh.care/motown. Features of the event include sophisticated hors d'oeuvres catered by Sunset Grille, cocktails and live entertainment by Jimi Smooth and the HitTime Band.

The foundation has raised more than $8.23 million of the $10 million philanthropic community support goal.

Tickets are $125 per person; tables and sponsorships are also available.

For tickets and more, visit agh.care/motown; text AGHMOTOWN to 41444; email tpatrick@atlanticgeneral.org; or call 410-641-9690.